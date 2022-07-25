Men in Blue celebrate thrilling series win | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2022 11:51 AM IST Updated: July 25, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Indian players celebrate the win. Screengrab

India scored an exciting two-wicket win over West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Pak Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday to clinch the three-match series.

Axar Patel's unbeaten 64 off 35 balls took the Men in Blue home with two balls to spare as they chased down a stiff target of 312. With the team needing six off the last three balls, Axar smashed a six off a full toss by Kyle Mayers to trigger wide celebrations in the Indian dressing room.

India, who the first match by three runs, will aim for a clean sweep on Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout