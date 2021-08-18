India bag mixed relay bronze in World U20 Athletics Championship

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Indian team, Kapil, Priya, Summy and Sridhar that took part in the mixed relay final. Photo: AFI

Nairobi: India bagged a bronze medal in the 4X400m mixed relay event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Barath Sridhar, Priya H Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 to finish third behind winners Nigeria (3:19.70) and Poland (3:19.80).

Kerala boy Abdul Razak had helped the Indian team reach the final by securing first place in one of the heats. India had clocked a season-best of 3:23.36 to qualify for the final, in which Razak was replaced by Barath Sridhar.

The Nigerians who had earlier set a championship record of 3:21.66 in the heats, bettered it by two seconds in the final. The relay bronze was India's first medal on the opening day of the meet. The world championship will conclude on August 22.

