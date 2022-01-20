Syed Modi badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals

Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after registering a straight-game win over American Lauren Lam here on Thursday.

Top seed Sindhu took just 33 minutes to get the better of her American rival 21-16 21-13 in her second-round match.

HS Prannoy won his round-of-16 game while Chirag Sen tasted defeat in the men's singles event. Prannoy defeated Priyanshu Rajawat 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 while Sen lost to Russia's Sergey Sirant 21-18, 20-22, 12-21.

Sindhu will take on sixth-seeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in the last-eight stage.

Sindhu had earlier defeated compatriot Tanya hemanth 21-9 21-9 in her campaign-opener.

In another women's singles second round match, India's Samiya Imad Farooqui entered the quarterfinals after beating compatriot Kanika Kanwal 21-6 21-15.

Anupama Upadhyaya beat Smit Toshniwal 21-12 21-19 to set up a clash against Farooqui.