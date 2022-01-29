Odisha Open badminton: Kiran George to meet Rajawat in men's singles final

Cuttack: Keralite shuttler Kiran George entered the final of the Odisha Open here on Saturday.

Kiran will take on Priyanshu Rajawat in the men's singles title match on Sunday. The women's singles final will be played between Smit Toshniwal and Unnati Hooda.

In the men's singles semifinals, while Kiran defeated Ansal Yadav, 19-21, 21-12, 21-14, Rajawat had a 21-17, 21-14 win over Kausal D.

On Friday, Kiran George had upset third seed Subhankar Dey to advance to the semifinals.

The unseeded Kiran had eked out a 21-16, 10-21, 21-19 win over, Subhankar, who was the last remaining seed in the men's singles event.

In the women's singles semifinals, Toshniwal reached her maiden super 100 final with a 21-19, 10-21, 21-17 win over Ashmita Chaliha.

Hooda had upset Malvika Bansod 24-22, 24-22 in the other women's singles semifinals earlier on the day.