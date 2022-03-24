UFC star McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving

Published: March 24, 2022 09:05 AM IST Updated: March 24, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July, 2021. File pgoto: Gary A Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, his spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

"He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

The Irish Independent said McGregor's car was seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added.

The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.

McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July, 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery. 

