Meet the three finalists for Manorama Club Award 2020-21

Kottayam: The three finalists for the Manorama Sports Club Award 2020-21 have been announced. The award, instituted by Malayala Manorama in association with Santa Monica Study Abroad Private Ltd, intends to honour the contributions of clubs and academies to the state's sports sector during 2020-2021.



The three contenders picked up by an expert panel are: Challengers Arts and Sports Club, Edathanattukara, Palakkad; Parappur Football Club, Thrissur; and Young Men's Association, Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The winners will be announced at the Manorama Sports Awards ceremony scheduled for next week.

The first-prize winner will be given away the Manorama Sports Club Award and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh while the second and third place winners will be awarded trophies and a purse of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Over 100 clubs were in the fray for the Manorama Sports Club Award 2020-21 before the expert committee pruned the list to six. Those who missed out on the final three spots are, Union Handball Academy, Annanad, Chalakudy; Kalady Volleyball Club, Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram; and G-11 Recreation Club, Fort, Palakkad.

The panel members visited the shortlisted six clubs and interacted with coaches, sportspersons, and office-bearers in order to evaluate their achievements during the years under review. The members of the expert panel were former Indian footballer and renowned coach C C Jacob, Kerala Olympic Association secretary general S. Rajeev, and Olympian shuttler and Arjuna awardee V Diju.

The track record of the applicants, their contributions to the development of sports in the area of operation, conduct of events at local level, participation in non-sporting activities, and training programmes organised by them during the period were taken into consideration before selecting the three contenders.

"At a time when public playgrounds are fast disappearing, humble clubs and academies in our villages are providing basic infrastructure and facilities to talented youngsters and keep Kerala's sporting culture alive. These three clubs have set an example worth emulating. Awards and recognitions will energise them to keep up the good work," said panel member C C Jacob.

The winners of the Manorama Sports Club awards in the previous years were: Volley Friends Sports Centre Payambra, Kozhikode (2017), Olympic Athletic Club, Palakkad (2018), and Pattern Sports and Arts Society, Karanthoor, Kozhikode (2019).

