They chanted Judas, says Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe after India's historic win

India made history by reaching the final of the Thomas Cup with Indian shuttler H S Prannoy defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the decider. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is Team India's doubles coach, took to social media to share his excitement after the team's victory over his home nation.



Sharing three pictures on his Instagram, Mathias wrote a long note in the caption as Prannoy got the better of Gemke.



He wrote, "Playing team events in an individual sport is always very special, maybe that's why it is so much fun. Yesterday was a bit extra special for me playing against my former colleagues, friends, coaches and country."



He further wrote in jest in the caption how his former teammates and coach called him a traitor for being in the Indian camp.



"They chanted Judas after me (laughing emojis), I gave them back by winning the match. I really hope people back home in (India) understand what an achievement this is. (India vs Indonesia) Thomas Cup final tomorrow. One more to go (sic)."



Prannoy defeated Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12.



Kidambi Srikanth and Prannoy in singles and, crucially, the country's best doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, once again stood up to be counted.

The final between India and Indonesia will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Sunday.