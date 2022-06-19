Tendulkar, Rohit, Pujara celebrate Father's Day

New Delhi: Several Indian sportspersons, including cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara and celebrated boxer Nikhat Zareen, among others, took to social media to celebrate Father's Day, saying they have been the "biggest support system" in their lives.

Tendulkar posted a video on social media and wrote, "Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone! #FathersDay."

Pujara posted an image of his family and wrote, "My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there!"

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently touring England with the team, wrote, "From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay."

Veteran cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad tweeted, "#HappyFathersDay. Remembering my father freedom fighter, former Chief Minister of Bihar, straight forward and honest late Sh. Bhagwat Jha Azad. Miss his values in today's politics."

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders posted images of Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane with their children and wrote, "Day to celebrate the first Superheroes! Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! #FathersDay2022 #AmiKKR."

Mumbai Indians too did something quite similar, posting images of Kieron Pollard and Ashwin Murugan with kids and wrote, "Every child's guiding light, inspiration and role-model. A very #HappyFathersDay to all those out there."

India's world champion woman boxer, Nikhat Zareen, posted an image with her father and wrote, "Here's to the man who always provided me with a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch. My rock, my superhero & my everything! Happy #FathersDay papa!"