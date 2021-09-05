Rohit, Pujara nurse niggles as India field substitutes

PTI
Published: September 05, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Puajara were involved in a big stand on the third day of the Oval Test. Photo: Reuters

London: Senior players Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara didn't take the field during the England second innings on the fourth day of the fourth Test here, having sustained a knee and ankle injury respectively during their stand of 153.

Rohit (127) and Pujara (61) set up India's big second innings total of 466 but during the course of the innings Pujara had twisted his ankle and had it strapped for the better part of his innings.

Rohit also suffered a knee injury during the course of his hundred. It is not clear if the duo will take field on the fifth day.

"Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them," the BCCI said in a press note.

England are chasing 368 in their second innings. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout