Indian athletes come together to celebrate Yoga Day

New Delhi: Several top Indian sportspersons on Tuesday exhorted the people to embrace yoga to "add years to life", even as functions were held at a global level to celebrate the "International Day of Yoga", which has become an integral part of the country's calendar over the last many years.

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings wished a "Super Yoga Day to all" and wrote, "For getting stronger from the core, yoga is the way!"

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma urged people worldwide to take a pledge to "create a balance in life".

"Here's to flexibility, strength and growth! This #YogaDay, let's take a pledge to create a balance in life. Now is the time to take a step to rejuvenate ourselves," tweeted Sharma.

Former Indian medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad posted a short video of him performing yoga and wrote, "Add years to your life & life to your years by embracing Yoga in your life. Dhanurasana - Means Bow posture. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, tones legs & arm muscles, Opens up the chest, neck and shoulders and Alleviates stress & fatigue. #IDY2022 #YogaDay."

India's world champion woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, tweeted, "One of the greatest benefits of yoga is that it will never dim, once lit, the brighter the flame will always remain. Practice Yoga. Here's wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day!"

Five-time IPL-winning side Mumbai Indians posed a collage of its players doing yoga and wrote, "A session of Yoga will always rejuvenate your inner self. #OneFamily," while retired India women's team captain Mithali Raj tweeted, "A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. #InternationalYogaDay."