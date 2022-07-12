World Athletics Championships: Full list of Indian athletes, timetable

The World Athletics Championship begins in Oregon, Eugene, on Friday and runs till October 24 .

Long jumper Anju Bobby George is the lone Indian to win a medal in the prestigious championships. The reigning Olympic, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be eager to add a medal to his glittering resume. Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase, while Keralite long jumper M Sreeshankar has been in fine form in the run up to the Worlds.

Here’s a look at Indian athletes who will be taking part in the championships.

Men

Neeraj Chopra - javelin throw

Rohit Yadav - javelin throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - shot put

Sandeep Kumar - 20km race walk

Murali Sreeshankar - long jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya - long jump

Jeswin Aldrin - long jump

Abdulla Aboobacker - triple jump

Praveen Chithravel - triple jump

Eldhose Paul - triple jump

Avinash Sable - 3000m steeplechase

M P Jabir - 400m hurdles

Noah Nirmal Tom - 4x400m relay

Amoj Jacob – 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal - 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi - 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh - 4x400m relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya - 4x400m relay

Women

Annu Rani - javelin throw

Priyanka Goswami - 20km race walk

Parul Chaudhary - 3000m steeplechase

S Dhanalakshmi - women’s 200m

Indians' schedule (all in IST)

July 16: Women’s 20 kilometers race walk final, 1.40 am

July 16: Men’s 20 kilometers race walk final, 3.40 am

July 16: Men’s 3,000m steeplechase heats, 5:45 am

July 16: Men’s long jump qualification, 6:30 am

July 16: Men’s shot put qualification, 7.25 am

July 16: Women’s 3,000m steeplechase heats, 11.05 pm

July 17: Men’s 400m hurdles heats, 1.50 am

July 17: Men’s long jump final, 6.55 am

July 18: Men’s shot put final, 6.57 am

July 19: Women’s 200m heats, 6:30 am

July 19: Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final, 7.50 am

July 20: Women’s 200m semifinal, 6.35 am

July 20: Men’s 400m hurdles final, 8:20 am

July 21: Women’s javelin throw qualification (Group A), 3.50. am

July 21: Women’s javelin throw qualification (Group B), 5.20 am

July 21: Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final, 8.15 am

July 22: Men’s javelin throw qualification (Group A), 5.35 am

July 22: Men’s triple jump qualification, 6.50 am

July 22: Women’s javelin throw final, 6.50 am

July 22: Men’s javelin throw qualification (Group B), 7.15 am

July 22: Women’s 200m final, 8.05 am

July 24: Men’s 4x400m relay heats, 6:15 am

July 24: Men’s triple jump final, 6:30 am

July 24: Men’s javelin throw final, 7.05 am

July 25: Men’s 4x400m relay final, 8:05 am

Live telecast details

The championships will be live streamed on World Athletics' YouTube and Facebook channels.