Three fouls in 6 attempts! Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th in men's long jump final

Eugene (USA): Keralite Murali Shankar finished seventh in the final of men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championship 2022 on Sunday.

Three fouls in six attempts meant that Murali Sreeshankar could not better the 7.96m which he made in his first jump.

His other attempts saw 7.89m (fourth jump) and 7.83m (sixth jump), all far short of what the 23-year-old had been putting on display this past season.

He had been a consistent performer with his 8.36m jump at the Federation Cup in April, followed by 8.31m and 8.23m at an event in Greece and National Inter-State Championships respectively.

The only other jumper to have recorded more 8m this season has been Tentoglou with 10 jumps.

In any case, Sreeshankar, who had entered the ongoing championships as a dark horse for a medal, has created history already when he finished second in qualification round Group B and seventh overall, thereby becoming the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the long jump event.

A medal in the final would have made Sreeshankar the first Indian man to bag one at World Athletics Championships.

Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to make it to the World Championships long jump finals and the lone athlete from the country to win a medal -- bronze in the 2003 edition in Paris.