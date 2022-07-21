Annu Rani qualifies for second straight Worlds finals

Eugene (Oregon): Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the World Championships finals after coming up with a throw of 59.6m on her last attempt, here on Wednesday.

Annu was on the brink of an early exit after starting with a foul throw and then managing a below par 55.35m in her second attempt but managed to send the spear to 59.6m, which was well below her season's best but good enough to push her into the finals.

She finished fifth in Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across two groups on the fifth day of the competitions.

The 29-year-old national record holder failed to touch the 60m mark but has the chance to make amends in the finals on Friday (Saturday 6.50 am IST). She has a season's and personal best of 63.82m.

Those who touched 62.5m mark or 12 best performers across two groups made it to the finals. Only three competitors could get past the automatic qualification mark of 62.5m.

Season leader Maggie Malone of the US failed to make it to the finals after finishing 12th in Group B and 22nd overall with a best throw of 54.19m while defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia made it to the medal round as fifth-best performer with an effort of 61.27m.

Annu has qualified for her second consecutive World Championships finals in her third appearance in the showpiece.

She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in 2019 in Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.

Annu had broken her own national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.

In women's 5,000m, Parul Chaudhary failed to make it to the semifinals after finishing 17th in heat number 2 and 31st overall with a time of 15:54.03. The 27-year-old has a season's best of 15:39.77 and personal best of 15:36.03.

Neeraj's qualifier

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in the qualification round Group A of men's javelin throw on Thursday (Friday 5.35 am IST).

Tokyo Games silver medallist Jakub Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and 2012 London Olympics gold winner Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago are also be in his group.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada will compete Group B. The final will be held on Saturday (Sunday 7.05 am IST).