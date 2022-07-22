Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final

Eugene (Oregon): Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m as India witnessed a historic day at the event with two of its javelin throwers making it to the medal round here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar, the hot favourite for a medal, opened the Group A qualification round by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw.

Chopra finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m.

"It was a good start. I'll give my 100 per cent in the final. We'll see. Every day is different. I'll just give my best. We don't know who can throw far on any given day," Chopra said after his event.

"There is a little bit of zigzag in my run-up. I shook a little bit, but it was a good throw. There are so many throwers in good shape now. Five-six throwers have thrown PBs this year. They are all in excellent shape," he added.

Chopra's qualification round lasted a few minutes as he did not need to take the remaining two throws after breaching the automatic qualification mark on his first attempt. A competitor gets three throws in the qualification round.

Another Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav also made it to the finals after finishing sixth in Group B qualification round, and 11th overall, with his first round throw of 80.42m.

His second throw was a foul and he managed a modest 77.32m in his last attempt. The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Those who cleared 83.50m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualified for the final to be held on Saturday (Sunday 7-05 am IST).

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

He had missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from an elbow surgery.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also made it to the finals after finishing fourth in Group B, and ninth overall, with a best throw of 81.71m.

If Chopra wins in the final on Sunday, he will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93.

Chopra had become the first Indian track and field athlete to bag an Olympic gold last year and is also the reigning Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion.

He has been in tremendous form this season having broken his own national record twice. He did that first in his season-opening outing at the Paavo Nurmi Games at Turku in Finland with a throw of 89.30m on June 14.

He bettered his national mark again during the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on June 30 with an effort of 89.94m, just 6 cm shy of 90m, the gold standard of the javelin world.

In between, he won gold at the Kuortane Games in Finland in a world-class field with a throw of 86.79m.

Trinidad and Tobago's 2012 Olympics gold winner Keshorn Walcott failed to make it to the finals, finishing eighth in Group A, and 16th overall, with a best throw of 78.87m.