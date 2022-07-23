Allyson Felix postpones retirement plans

Published: July 23, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Allyson Felix runs the second leg of the USA mixed 4 x 400m relay at the World Athletics Championships. File photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Eugene (Oregon): Allyson Felix bid farewell to her stellar track career last week but the American looks as if she will have another role to play in the World Championships after being called up for the 4x400 metres relay preliminaries, USA Track & Field confirmed on Friday.

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist ran what was billed as her final World Championships race a week ago, helping the United States to bronze in the mixed relay in front of a home crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

On Friday she answered the call once more.

"Coach called and I had to jump on the plane," Felix tweeted.

The relay heats are on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.

