Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games due to groin injury

New Delhi: The strong Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham suffered a massive setback as star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, fresh from his silver medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene (US), has been ruled out from the quadrennial showpiece due to a groin injury.

Speaking to IANS, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajiv Mehta said, Chopra had been advised rest for a month by doctors after an MRI showed an injury in his groin.

Neeraj Chopra was a strong contender for the title at the Commonwealth Games as he had won gold at the 2018 Games at Gold Coast.