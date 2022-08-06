CWG 2022: Race walker Priyanka Goswami wins silver

Published: August 06, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Priyanka Singh. File photo: AFP/Hannah Peters

Birmingham: Priyanka Goswami on Saturday made history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games here.

Priyanka clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in New Delhi. 

