National Games: Long jumper Nayana, women rowers add gold medals to Kerala's kitty

Long jumper Nayana James and women rowers added to Kerala's gold medal tally on the fourth day of the 36th National Games in Gujarat on Monday.

Nayana cinched gold in women's long jump with an effort of 6.33m while her teammate Sruthilakshmi L bagged bronze with a best jump of 6.24m. Uttar Pradesh's Shaili Singh took silver by clearing 6.28m.

In rowing, Kerala got the better of Odisha and Tamil Nadu in the coxed eight event.

Kerala team comprising Meenakshi VS, Aswathi, Varsha KB, Rose Mariya Joshy, Arundhati, Devapriya, Aleena Anto, Archa A and Arya clocked 6:35 minutes to take gold.

In women's Heptathlon, Kerala's Mareena George (5386) finished behind gold-medallist Swapna Barman of Madhya Pradesh (5663). Sowmiya Murugan of Andhra Pradesh took bronze with 5254 points.

Kerala's coxed eight team that bagged gold in the national games. Photo: Special arrangement

Kerala settle for silver in badminton, basketball

Kerala had to settle for silver medals in women's 3X3 basketball and badminton mixed team event losing both finals to Telangana.

In basketball, Kerala lost 13-17 in the women's final while Uttar Pradesh took the men's title beating Tamil Nadu 21-18.

In badminton, Telangana blanked Kerala 3-0 in the final with Sai Praneeth outplaying HS Prannoy,18-21 21-16 22-20.