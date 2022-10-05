National Games: Kerala bag 4 more medals, archers strike gold

Kerala struck gold in archery and bagged three silver medals in the 36th National Games in Gujarat on Tuesday.

It was in Indian Bow competition in archery that Kerala found success on the day when the women's team edged favourites Manipur 5-3. The archers of Manipur had won two gold medals in the Indian Bow event earlier before being stunned in the women's team event.

Weightlifter Ann Mariya Thimothy and hurdler Arathi R claimed individual silver medals for Kerala. The men's Kho Kho team also bagged a silver medal on the day.

Ann Mariya finished second in the 87kg event behind Uttar Pradesh's Purnima Pandey.

Ann Mariya (left) and Arathi R bagged silver in 87kg weightlifting and 400m hurdles respectively. Photos: Kerala Olympic Association

Arathi clocked 58.57 seconds for silver, finishing behind Tamil Nadu's Vithya Ramraj (56.57) and ahead of Sinchal Kaveramma of Karnataka (58.74).

Kerala finished fifth in overall standings while Services emerged champions in athletics with Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh claiming second and third places respectively.

Kerala men's Kho Kho team pose after bagging silver medal. Photo: Kerala Olympic Association

Kho Kho silver for Kerala

Kerala's men's team lost the gold medal match to Maharashtra, 26-30. Kerala had been trailing 10-26 at half-time.

Malayali sets meet record for Services

Services' Malayali athlete Mohammed Afsal set a new meet record. Afsal clocked 1:46.30 for his gold.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the final day of athletics was Uttar Pradesh's Ram Baboo setting a new national record in men's 35km race walk. Baboo clocked 2:36.34 to better the previous record of 2:40.16 held by Haryana's June Khan, who finished second on 2:40.51.