Union govt suspends all activities of Wrestling Federation of India

The union government has suspended all activities of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The suspension is the view of the government's decision to appoint an Oversight Committee to investigate the allegations.

All ongoing ranking tournaments will also be suspended.

It is understood that the Committee will have the power to take decisions on matters concerning Indian wrestling.

Earlier, the Sports Ministry suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

The ministry also cancelled the Open championship, which was to begin in Sharan's UP stronghold of Gonda.

Sources in the ministry said Tomar's presence will be "detrimental to the development of this high-priority discipline".

Some of the top wrestlers of India -- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya -- are at the forefront of the protests against the WFI chief.

According to sources, the ministry will announce the names of its oversight committee members on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

