Indonesia Masters: Lakshya, Saina progress to second round

Published: January 25, 2023 03:51 PM IST
Saina Nehwal. File photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist

Jakarta: Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made an impressive start at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament, advancing to the second round of men's and women's singles events, respectively, with contrasting wins here on Wednesday.

Lakshya, who had a subdued start to the new season with early exits from Malaysia Open and India Open in the last two weeks, dished out a superlative performance to outwit Japan's new sensation Kodai Naraoka 21-12, 21-11 in his opening match.

Saina, who had reached the second round at India Open, eked out a 21-15, 17-21, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po to make it to the pre-quarterfinals.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth continued to flatter to deceive as he blew an 18-15 lead and two game points to lose to  Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 10-21, 22-24 in 39 minutes.

