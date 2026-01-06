Favourites Kerala defeated a resilient Haryana 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19) to make it back-to-back wins in the women's section of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Earlier on the day, Kerala men posted their second win of the championship, defeating Himachal Pradesh, 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19).

In the women's game, after winning the first two sets rather comfortably, last year's runners-up faced a firm challenge in the third set as Haryana took the lead for the first time in the match and appeared determined to keep it.

Haryana led 8-7 before stretching it to 10-8 and maintaining a two-point lead till 14-12, with Tanu Rathi leading the charge.

Anagha Radhakrishnan fetched a couple of points, including a beautiful slap shot to level the tie at 14. Bhoomika, who hardly erred in the third set, came up with a block to put Kerala in front again.

Bhoomika came up with a powerful spike to extend the lead, and though Kerala lost a couple of points on the net, Haryana ran out of ideas.

Kerala had defeated Himachal Pradesh 3-0 in their opener, and will take on Rajasthan in their third Group A game on Wednesday. Kerala women are hoping to reclaim the title they lost to Railways in Jaipur last January. Kerala men are the defending champions.