Kerala overcame a stiff challenge from Himachal Pradesh to continue their unbeaten run in the Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi on Tuesday.

After opening with a 3-0 win over Daman & Diu, Kerala dropped their first set of the tournament when Himachal took the third set, 19-25.

Kerala, led by Sethu T R, won the first two sets, 25-21, 25-21, to lead 2-0, but had to gear up each time.

In the fourth set, Himachal took an early lead, and though Kerala hit back, the lead was never in excess of two points. Skipper Sethu produced a powerful line shot to extend the lead to 18-15.

Jibin Sebastian hit a stinging cross shot to make it 22-18 and wrapped up the set with another to win the match. Including a walkover from Nagaland, Kerala have three wins, and will be hoping to make it four when they take on West Bengal later tonight.