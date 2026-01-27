Kozhikode and Kottayam clinched the women's and men's titles respectively of the 50th Kerala State Junior Basketball Championship in Pala on Tuesday.

In the men's final, Kottayam defeated defending champions Thrissur, 73-49, while Kozhikode dethroned Alappuzha, 64-54 in the women's title match.

Kottayam men’s team pose during the 50th Kerala State Junior Basketball Championship in Pala on January 27, 2026. Photo: Special arrangement

The event, jointly organised by Kerala Basketball Association and Challengers Basketball Club, was held at the Alphonsa College Indoor Stadium in Pala.

Arthika K of Kozhikode and Milan Jose Mathew of Kottayam were adjudged the Most Valuable Players of the championship.

Earlier in the men's semifinals, Kottayam defeated Idukki, 79-53 and Thrissur won 90-65 against Kozhikode. In the women's semifinals, Alappuzha drubbed Kannur, 67-39 and Kozhikode defeated Malappuram, 41-20.

Results (final): Women: Kozhikode 64 (Arthika 24, Cloudia Onden 10, Vaigha T 10) bt Alappuzha 54 (Ganga Rajagopal 18, Thejas Thobias 13, Subadra Jayakumar 12); Men: Kottayam 73 (Milan Jose Mathew 30, Abhijith RS 15, Jake John Koshy 13) bt Thrissur 49 (Abhishek R Pradeep 22)