The Indian men's basketball team has reported to be safe in Doha, one of the Middle East cities that faced missile attacks from Iran in retaliation for the US and Israeli bombings on Saturday.

"All safe here," said Pranav Prince, Team India's star player from Thiruvananthapuram. "We are staying in Doha as of now. Once the airspace is clear, we will be back to India," Prince told Onmanorama.

Prince and veteran administrator P J Sunny are the Malayalis in the Indian contingent in Doha for an Asian Qualifier for the FIBA World Cup. The team was stranded a day after playing the hosts, Qatar.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) said it was working to facilitate the safe return of the players and officials. "The Basketball Federation of India is in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Embassy of India, Doha," the BFI said in a statement on Saturday.

"The safety and welfare of the Indian contingent remains the highest priority for the Basketball Federation of India. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in regular communication with the team management, relevant authorities, and international basketball bodies."

The developing geopolitical situation has made it impossible for India to play their second qualifier against Lebanon, scheduled for March 3 at the same venue.

Al Jazeera had reported earlier that Qatar's Ministry of Defence intercepted all the missiles over its airspace. Meanwhile, Prince clarified that the Indian team was not in danger. "We did not hear anything. Our place is safe," he said.

Prince was the best Indian player in the game against Qatar, which was close till half-time.

India lost 73-99 after trailing by just two points (43-45) at the end of the second quarter. Qatar dominated the third quarter, 30-9, to seal the game. Prince finished with the best efficiency among Indian players, scoring 13 points and effecting 11 rebounds.