Sindhu, Prannoy bow out; Ayush Shetty advances in Badminton Asia Championships
Malayali singles ace HS Prannoy lost 12-21, 19-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang.
Malayali singles ace HS Prannoy lost 12-21, 19-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang.
Malayali singles ace HS Prannoy lost 12-21, 19-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang.
India's young singles star Ayush Shetty caused an upset to enter the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the experienced singles duo of P V Sindhu and Malayali star H S Prannoy bowed out.
Shetty defeated World No 20, Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei, 21-16, 21-12 to advance. The World No 25 will take on third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarterfinals.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu lost 18-21, 8-21 to Wang Zhiyi of China in 46 minutes to bow out. Prannoy, who was returning from a shoulder injury, lost 12-21, 19-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang.
India also had a bad result in mixed doubles, with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto exiting after a 13-21, 14-21 defeat to the fourth-seed Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.