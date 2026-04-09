India's young singles star Ayush Shetty caused an upset to enter the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the experienced singles duo of P V Sindhu and Malayali star H S Prannoy bowed out.

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Shetty defeated World No 20, Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei, 21-16, 21-12 to advance. The World No 25 will take on third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu lost 18-21, 8-21 to Wang Zhiyi of China in 46 minutes to bow out. Prannoy, who was returning from a shoulder injury, lost 12-21, 19-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang.

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India also had a bad result in mixed doubles, with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto exiting after a 13-21, 14-21 defeat to the fourth-seed Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.