Hockey India's decision to change the colour of the national team's jersey has left the internet divided. Criticism is mounting against the move from various quarters, with many linking it to the current political climate in the country.

Saffron is one of the colours of the Indian national flag. It is also the primary colour associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre.

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Critics argue that the political symbolism associated with saffron — amid debates over the renaming of places with religiously linked names and the increasing use of the colour in public spaces — has now spilled over into sports.

Hockey India's move has come under sharp scrutiny from Biju Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha, whose government stepped in to sponsor the national hockey teams after Sahara withdrew its sponsorship in 2018.

He accused the BJP government of pressuring Hockey India to impose the decision. "I strongly condemn this attempt by BJP Odisha to politicise a national game like hockey. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of lakhs of sports lovers across the country and the pride with which Odisha has supported Indian hockey," Patnaik said.

Patnaik's criticism carries weight. When Sahara pulled out as the team's sponsor in 2018, the Odisha government stepped in, helping Hockey India tide over a financial crisis.

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The decision was welcomed with immense pride in Odisha. Over the years, blue became more than just a jersey colour; it evolved into an identity for the national team.

"Our blue jersey is to us what the iconic stripes are to Argentina, and the yellow jersey is to Brazil. It is etched in our collective memory. Any change in this colour is a crass attempt to erase our priceless sporting legacy. National symbols are meant to unite us, not divide," he said.

Patnaik was not the lone voice. Several former India captains, coaches and players criticised the move.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha called the move 'embarrassing'. "I wore the blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" he said.

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Another former captain Pargat Singh also hit out at the decision, in what was seen as a subtle swipe at the BJP. "Everything in the country is being saffronised — education, history and now sports too. This is worrying," he said.

The controversy erupted after Hockey India unveiled saffron as the primary jersey colour for the men's and women's teams ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup, which begins on August 15 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

This is not the first time that a change in the colour of an Indian team's jersey has triggered political debate.

Ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the BCCI introduced an orange jersey for the Indian cricket team. The side wore the kit against England after the ICC mandated football-style home and away jerseys for the tournament. Since England were wearing their traditional blue kit, India took the field in orange.

However, critics point out that the cricket team's orange jersey was used only as an alternate kit for a single match, whereas Hockey India has now adopted saffron as the primary colour of the national team's jersey.

Hockey India, however, has defended the move.

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media platforms, the federation said the design and colour were meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride".

According to Hockey India, saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory. "Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, it reflects new beginnings," the federation said.