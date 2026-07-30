The iconic blue colour has long been the identity of every Indian team—whether in cricket, football or hockey. But Hockey India has said that it is enough and has now chosen saffron for the national team's jerseys.

The Indian hockey team will wear the new jerseys at the upcoming FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, scheduled from August 15 to 30.

And Hockey India's reason for changing the colour is technical, while also acknowledging its symbolic significance— a point that has drawn criticism from some former players who once wore the iconic blue.

Modern hockey pitches are blue in colour. As a result, the Indian team, also dressed in blue, was increasingly blending into the playing surface, creating visibility issues for players on the field.

"It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players," Hockey India said in a statement.

The federation also said the idea for a new colour came from within the team, with coaches and players suggesting alternatives. "...the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hockey India did not stop at citing technical reasons. It also highlighted the symbolic significance of the new colour. "Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride," it added.

The move, however, did not go without criticism. Former India captain and coach V Baskaran condemned the decision, calling it an attempt to rob the team of its identity.

The Indian women's hockey team featuring in the new saffron jersey. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia

"All teams have their identity in their jerseys. Ours was blue, but Indian hockey has lost its identity with this decision. Did Hockey India consult its executive board before taking this decision?" Baskaran said.

India's 1975 World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal also questioned the move, calling it "strange." "Since 1928, we have always worn the blue jersey. When I was a child and aspired to play hockey for India, my dream was to wear the blue jersey. So I fail to understand the need or the reason behind this decision," Ajit Pal told PTI.

The move also invited criticism from political circles. Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused the RSS and the ruling BJP of attempting to reshape national symbols.

"Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country think about this," she said.

Hockey India, however, has stood by its decision. "Changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team's playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements," it said.