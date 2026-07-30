Gudalur: The rolling hills of Gudalur have been transformed into a breathtaking canvas of purplish-blue as the rare Neelakurinji flowers burst into full bloom. Recognising the immense interest among nature lovers and travellers, the forest department has officially opened the gates for tourists to witness and photograph this spectacular natural phenomenon across the region.

Strict protective measures in place

While visitors are welcome to immerse themselves in the stunning vistas, the forest department has implemented stringent security measures to safeguard the habitat. Earlier, the authorities had to temporarily restrict entry into these ecologically sensitive forest zones after reports emerged of tourists trampling and destroying the delicate shrubs. To prevent further damage, forest guards have now been deployed across the blooming sites. Officials are using megaphones to actively guide visitors, ensuring they enjoy the view and take photographs without stepping onto or damaging the plants.

A unique ecological wonder

The Neelakurinji is a highly sensitive species with a unique life cycle. Experts note that these plants cannot be uprooted and replanted elsewhere, as they rely on a highly specific ecosystem to survive and thrive. Once the pollination process is complete and the flowers fade, the seeds fall directly into the soil to await the next growth cycle. Remarkably, these resilient seeds are capable of surviving harsh forest fires, ensuring the species continues to regenerate naturally. The forest department has strictly warned tourists against attempting to pluck the flowers or uproot the plants, as doing so permanently disrupts this delicate reproductive cycle.

Prime locations to witness the bloom

While only scattered clusters were visible in these regions in previous years, this season has witnessed a massive, widespread bloom across several hillsides. The blue carpet can be seen in all its glory across the meadows and valleys of Kozhipalam, Chandanamala, Needle Rock (Soochimala), and the Gene Pool Garden in Pandiyar. Travellers are invited to witness this rare masterpiece of nature, but with a strong reminder from the authorities to admire its beauty responsibly and leave no trace behind.