T Padmanabhan does not require a grand, secluded study to craft his masterpieces. Give him a comfortable chair, let him rest a letter pad on its armrest, and he is ready to write. He is a writer who has always worn the title of "short story writer" as his ultimate badge of honour. This complete devotion to the short fiction format is precisely what makes him the patriarch of the Malayalam short story—a position unchallenged and widely accepted by generations of readers.

While Kerala's literary landscape has been blessed with incredible titans like Basheer, Karur, CV Sriraman, OV Vijayan, and MT Vasudevan Nair—all of whom Padmanabhan admires deeply—it is no secret that he loves his own stories the most. It is this unique self-belief and his creatively rich life that writer Thaha Madayi seeks to capture in his biographical work, "T Padmanabhan: Jeevithakadha".

A deeply personal narrative

While academic research papers and critical analyses of Padmanabhan's work abound, Madayi's book stands apart. Compiled from extensive conversations spanning several days, it offers a deeply subjective, intimate portrait rather than a dry critical evaluation. It presents the writer not just as a literary institution, but as a living, breathing human being with distinct vulnerabilities and insights.

Writing in the twilight years

Even in his nineties, Padmanabhan continues to write. While these newer works may lack the tight, crystalline focus of his early masterpieces, they are heavily charged with social relevance. They pulse with a quiet melancholy, a sense of loneliness, and a profound, universal empathy for all living creatures. These contemporary pieces are warmly received by readers simply because they carry the legendary signature of T Padmanabhan. Yet, his classic stories remain the crown jewels of Malayalam literature—timeless treasures that readers can return to repeatedly to find solace and emotional restoration.

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The fragments of Gowri

In his legendary story "Gowri", when the protagonist is offered a new, pristine set of bangles to replace her broken ones, she declines, saying that the broken fragments are more than enough to hold onto. Padmanabhan’s literary legacy is much like those fragments—fragile, unique, and entirely irreplaceable. No matter how much critics dissect his narratives, their emotional resonance remains untouched. His stories are meant to be felt, experienced, and loved, much like a haunting melody that one never tires of hearing.

Book details

Title: T Padmanabhan: Jeevithakadha

Author: Thaha Madayi

Publisher: Mathrubhumi Books

Price: ₹340