Kozhikode: Education Minister N Shamsudheen has directed the Director of General Education to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on a complaint alleging age manipulation by an athlete competing in the sub-junior category at the ongoing State School Sports Meet.

The complaint concerns a student representing Kottayam district in the sub-junior boys’ 100m and 400m events. School authorities in Ernakulam alleged discrepancies in the athlete’s date of birth and claimed that the student had two Aadhaar cards bearing different dates of birth.

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According to the complaint, the athlete is eligible to compete in the junior category but allegedly had his age altered to participate in the sub-junior category. The complaint was filed by an Ernakulam school against the student, who competed in the sub-junior boys’ events.

The minister’s directive follows the complaint seeking an investigation into the alleged discrepancies in the athlete’s age and eligibility.