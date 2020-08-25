Serena Williams battles past Dutch qualifier

Cincinnati: Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
Serena's matches are usually a huge drawcard but with no fans allowed due to COVID-19 safety protocols there was an atmosphere of relief rather than excitement after her hard-fought victory.
"I was fine," said Serena, when asked about playing without fans. "At one point I was pumping my fist and saying, 'Come on'.
"I had a crowd in my head or something. It was actually funny to me. For me, it was like there was a crowd there."
Japan's Naomi Osaka, competing in her first WTA singles match since the season resumed, battled past Karolina Muchova 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash with Dayana Yastremska.
She was joined in the third round by former champion Victoria Azarenka, who staved off a late comeback attempt by Caroline Garcia to prevail 6-2, 7-6(8).
By the time Serena arrived on court to face her 72nd ranked opponent, she was the highest seed left in the women's draw after No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and No. 2 Sofia Kenin lost their opening matches on Sunday.
Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova had also departed following a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat by Marie Bouzkova and Serena needed to draw on all her experience as Rus put her through a near three-hour workout.
Monday marked the first exhausting day in what could be a three-week tennis marathon for the 38-year-old Serena, who will be bidding to end her long search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.
Down 6-5 in the third set and with Rus serving for the match, a drained Serena looked down for the count but she picked herself up to break the Dutchwoman and force a deciding tiebreak. She then moved in for the kill to win it 7-0.
Despite showing signs of fatigue, Serena said she was ready to go.
"I'm actually super fit and I'm super ready," she added. "I feel like I'm ready for anything."