Watch tennis stars unplugged in 'Sony Ten Chai with Raja'

Sony Pictures Sports Network is coming up with a new chat show ‘Sony Ten Chai with Raja’ where fans will get to watch tennis stars in an unplugged avatar.

Tennis fans in India have seen Purav Raja serving aces in the ATP circuit and represent India in the Davis Cup and now they can look forward to seeing the playful side of his personality as the host.



Raja will chat with top current and former tennis players from around the world such as Indian legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza along with global stars like world No. 6, Stefanos Tsitsipas, four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier and two-time Grand Slam champion Marat Safin. The stars will be quizzed, grilled and even put in a spot!



‘Sony Ten Chai with Raja’ will be telecast on SONY SIX channels every Saturday at 7 pm with the first episode scheduled for tomorrow (September 19).

