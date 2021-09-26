Sania Mirza wins first title of 2021

PTI
Published: September 26, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Sania Mirza. File photo: IANS

Ostrava (Czech Republic): Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza won her first title of the season as she and her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang beat Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe in the women's doubles final of the Ostrava Open here on Sunday.

The second seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the third seeded pair of American Christian and New Zealander Routliffe 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash in one hour and four minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania and Zhang had defeated the Japanese pair 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event.

It was Sania's second final of the season, following a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout