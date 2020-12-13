Ankita Raina-Ekaterine Gorgodze pair wins title

Dubai: Ankita Raina won the doubles crown at the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge alongside Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia.



Raina and Gorgodze defeated Zadoinov Bolsova and Aliona Juvan 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the final of the $100,000 hard court event at the Habtoor Grand Beach Resort and Spa here on Saturday.



"It's been an unreal week. We were the last ones to enter the doubles, and here we are with the winners' trophy in what I consider to be my home event," Raina was quoted as saying by the tournament's official website.



Currently India's No. 1 in both women's singles (since 2013) and doubles (since 2019), Raina was one of the stars who helped India advance to the Fed Cup world play-offs when the qualifiers were held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in March this year.



In April, 2018, the 27-year-old had entered the top-200 singles rankings for the first time, becoming only the fifth player from India to achieve the feat.