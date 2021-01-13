Ankita Raina fails to qualify for Australian Open

Melbourne: Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.



In the women's singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita lost the third and final round 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 to her Serbian opponent in almost two hours.



Not being able to win points on her first serve hurt Ankita.



It was the Indian's sixth attempt to qualify for a competition at the grand stage.



Her defeat means that Sumit Nagal will be the only Indian to compete in the singles event of the first Grand Slam of the season.



Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the men's singles.



Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the first round of the men's singles event while Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his second round to French player Constant Lestienne 2-6, 3-6.