Sania, Ankita to lead Indian challenge against Latvia

New Delhi: Country's best singles player Ankita Raina and veteran Sania Mirza will lead India in next month's Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off away tie against Latvia.



The five-member team also has Karman Kaur Thandi, young Zeel Desai, who is making steady progress, and Rutuja Bhosale.



The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee picked the team after a virtual meeting on Tuesday.



Riya Bhatia, who was a playing member last year, will be the reserve player of the team, which will be captained by Vishal Uppal.



Unlike the Davis Cup, where doubles is played as third match after the two singles and before the two reverse singles, in the Billie Jean King Cup format, doubles is played as the last match.



That way, Sania's experience will count only if the other Indian players can stretch the tie to the last match.



Asked why Zeel (ranked 614) was preferred over higher-ranked Riya (359), a selection committee source said recent results of the players were considered before making a decision.



"While Riya Bhatia is ranked second in India behind Ankita, the committee picked Zeel because she is in good form and has better results. Also, we are looking at future. Zeel plays solid tennis and has it in her to put rivals under pressure," a source in the committee told PTI.



"So in a format where you have four singles matches to play, you want your best players to be in playing side. Karman also has that X-factor. She has a big game and can hurt rivals.



"Karman missed out the last time because of injury. It's her chance to do well," the source added.



The two-day away tie will be played from April 16 on the indoor hard courts at the National Tennis Centre, Lielupe, Jurmala.



India had qualified for the World Group play-offs for the first time after finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie, held in Dubai in March, 2020, while Latvia lost 2-3 to USA in their group.



"It's a big boost for the team since we have never been there," said captain Vishal Uppal.



"All of us are looking forward to this tie, Sania would also be keen. It will be a building block for women tennis in India. We will put pressure and that can make the mightiest crumble," added the captain.



The tie will be a tough test for the Indians as Latvia are expected to be led by former French Open champion and world No. 53 Jelena Ostapenko along with 2018 US Open semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova, who is ranked 56 now but was placed 11th in February, 2018.



They had run Serena Williams-led USA close in the qualifiers tie last year.



Indian squad: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, Zeel Desai, Karman Kaur Thandi, Riya Bhatia (reserve).