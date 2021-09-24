British royal Kate meets new tennis queen Raducanu

Reuters
Published: September 24, 2021 07:23 PM IST
British royal Kate and Emma Raducanu on the court. Photo: Reuters

London: British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, joined Britain's new queen of tennis Emma Raducanu on court on Friday to celebrate the newly crowned US Open champion's achievement.

Raducanu, 18, shot to fame this month after she became Britain's first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years.

She joined forces with Kate, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, for a game of doubles at a special event to celebrate Britain's new tennis champions.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who won the men's wheelchair doubles at the US Open, and Joe Salisbury, who won the men's doubles, also met the duchess.

A keen tennis player herself, Kate called the players' victories "amazing" as she showed off her forehand in a navy tennis outfit for the knock-up at Britain's National Tennis Centre in southwest London.

British royal Kate, right, hailed Emma Raducanu's feat. Photo: Reuters

She is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and often seen in the royal box at Wimbledon.

Raducanu's win, a fairytale run from the qualifying rounds to the US Open, was saluted by Queen Elizabeth.

