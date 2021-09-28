Raducanu's US Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious US Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.

"A legendary run: preserved," tweeted the Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday.

"Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!"