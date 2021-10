Muguruza boosts chances of qualifying for WTA Finals with title

Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has bolstered her chances of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals next month with a comeback victory over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to claim the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic title.

The Spaniard, a former world No.1, was down a set and a break but fought back strongly to beat Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 to claim her second title of the year and ninth overall.

The victory helped Muguruza climb two spots to No. 6 on the Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard and three places on the women's rankings.

"Making finals is so hard," the 27-year-old told the WTA. "I've been around for quite some time now and I know that winning titles is something very difficult.

"To have the opportunity to win four and I won two, is already a great sign because that's something that you can touch. You can prove hey, we're doing a great job. Here's a trophy, we're doing good."

Muguruza is aiming to qualify for her first WTA Finals since 2017, having played the event three times from 2015 when it was held in Singapore.

Defending champion and top-ranked Ash Barty, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova have all qualified for next month's tournament.

The Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was moved out of China's Shenzhen after last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico.

"I know it's going to be very nice over there because Latin people are fire," the Venezuelan-born said. "I think the girls are going to enjoy it."

Jabeur, who is looking to become the first Arab woman to qualify for the WTA Finals, was ninth on the leaderboard.