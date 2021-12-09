Mauresmo named French Open director

Reuters
Published: December 09, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget. File photo: AFP/lucas Barioulet

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the director of the French Open, the country's tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament.

Former world No. 1 Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role on Tuesday with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

"I am very proud to join the Roland-Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions," Mauresmo said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me."

Mauresmo won Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She has also coached several top players, including Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout