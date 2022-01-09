Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury

Sydney: World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the women's tour said on Sunday.

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was scheduled to play US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a packed field of top names and will be led by Australian Barty.

The Australian Open, the year's opening Grand Slam will start in Melbourne on January 17.