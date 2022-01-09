Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury

Reuters
Published: January 09, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Iga Swiatek went down to top-ranked Ash Barty in the semifinal of the Adelaide International. Photo: AFP/ Michael Errey

Sydney: World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the women's tour said on Sunday.

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was scheduled to play US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a packed field of top names and will be led by Australian Barty.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Australian Open, the year's opening Grand Slam will start in Melbourne on January 17.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout