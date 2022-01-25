Australian Open: Madison Keys storms into semifinals

Reuters
Published: January 25, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Madison Keys celebrates winning her quarterfinal against Barbora Krejcikova. Photo: Reuters/Morgan Sette

Melbourne: Having wallowed in a "dark cloud" at the start of the year, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semifinals in four years on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open.

Keys' renaissance after a dismal 2021 season has lit up Melbourne Park this year, and at a baking hot Rod Laver Arena, fourth seed Krejcikova became another casualty of the American's new-found confidence and traditional firepower.

Banging down back-to-back aces to claim the first set, Keys roared to a 3-0 lead in the second before a rare wobble on serve gifted French Open champion Krejcikova a break.

RELATED ARTICLES

Unbowed, Keys unleashed a blistering forehand return winner down the line to break back and sealed the match with a thumping first serve that Krejcikova could only push long.

Keys will play the winner of Australian world No. 1 Ash Barty and American Jessica Pegula for a place in the final.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout