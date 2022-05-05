Murray withdraws from Djokovic clash due to illness

Reuters
Published: May 05, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Andy Murray. File photo: AFP/Gbriel Bouys

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his last-16 match against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday due to illness, tournament organisers said.

Three-time major winner Murray was set to face Djokovic for the 37th time in a highly anticipated clash on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital.

"Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness," organisers wrote on Twitter.

Former world No.1 Murray, who had earlier said he would skip the claycourt season in order to protect his fitness, accepted a late wildcard in Madrid and beat Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov.

