French Open: Bopanna, Middelkoop enter pre-quarterfinals

Published: May 26, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna. File photo: AFP/Eric Efferberg

Paris: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men's doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes.

The Indo-Dutch combo, seeded 16th, broke the Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna's best performance at the clay court major is reaching the last-eight stage in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

