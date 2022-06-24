Wimbledon: Serena Williams meets Tan in first round

London: Serena Williams' eagerly-awaited return to Wimbledon will begin in the first round against France's Harmony Tan as the 23-time Grand slam champion resumes singles action after a year out next week.

The 40-year-old American, avoided any of the big names in Friday's draw and will get the chance to ease into the tournament against world No. 113 Tan as she targets an unlikely eighth title. Wildcard Serena, notionally ranked down at 1,204, has not played a singles match since retiring injured and in tears in the first round a year ago against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Men's top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic, chasing a 21st Grand Slam title after a troubled year, will open his campaign against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

Second seed Rafael Nadal, who is half way to a calendar year Grand Slam, plays Argentina's world No. 42 Francisco Cerundolo in the first round while compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the man predicted to one day fill Nadal's shoes, takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, opens against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett while second seed Anett Kontaveit takes on American Bernarda Pera.

American teenager Coco Gauff, who reached the French Open final and is seeded 11th, plays Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who will hog the spotlight among the home contingent, faces a tricky opener against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Raducanu, 19, has struggled since her incredible run in New York and has been dealing with an injury in the build-up.

Compatriot Andy Murray, champion in 2013 and 2016 but unseeded now after his battles with hip injuries, is up against Australian James Duckworth.

Former champion Simona Halep, the 16th seed, will feature in probably the pick of the women's first-round clashes as she takes on Czech Karolina Muchova.

On the men's side, standout first-round matches include three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka against rising Italian Jannik Sinner while Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios takes on British hopeful Paul Jubb.

Looking further into the draw Djokovic is on course to face fifth seed Alcaraz in the quarterfinals while last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini, who opens against Chile's Cristian Garin, could face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal's seeded quarterfinal opponent is Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who he beat on the way to the French Open title.

Swiatek's projected quarterfinal opponent is American Jessica Pegula.

Serena, if she survives her opener against Tan, could face Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round with a possible third round against last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova.