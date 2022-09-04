US Open: Nadal sails into fourth round; Kvitova rallies to stun Muguruza

Rafael Nadal remained on course for a fifth US Open title as he powered past old rival Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round while fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz advanced with a comfortable win over Jenson Brooksby on Saturday.

Nadal, looking to go level with Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras for the most US Open crowns in the Open Era, prevailed 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 against his French opponent.

Victory improved the 22-time major champion's head-to-head record against Gasquet to 18-0. He will next face local hope Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman.

"I think he (Tiafoe) is playing great. He has improved. He is more solid than before," Nadal said. "He has more matches and years on the tour. He has experience. He already competed in the biggest stages in advanced round."

Alcaraz was equally impressive in his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Brooksby, as last year's quarterfinalist looked to be on track for another memorable run at Flushing Meadows.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was made to work by American Lauren Davis before sealing a 6-3, 6-4 win to reach the fourth round at New York for the second straight year.

Next up is a meeting with Germany's Jule Niemeier, who downed China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 7-6(5).

Petra Kvitova makes a return to Garbine Muguruza. Photo: USA TODAY Sports/Reuters/Geoff Burke

Petra Kvitova recovered from a set down and saved two match points in the decider to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(10). Up next for the twice Wimbledon winner is Jessica Pegula.

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner surrendered the opening set but battled back to seal a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over American Brandon Nakashima to book a clash with Ilya Ivashka.

American Danielle Collins reached the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in her career after a 6-4, 7-6(9) victory over Alize Cornet. She next meets last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka, who downed Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-0, 6-2

Danielle Collins waves to the crowd after beating Alize Cornet. Photo: USA TODAY Sports/Reuters/Geoff Burke

Former finalist Karolina Pliskova bounced back from a set down to get the better of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The Czech 22nd seed comes up against Victoria Azarenka in the last 16.

Marin Cilic, champion in 2014, rolled back the years as he progressed to the fourth round with a gritty 7-6(11), 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-5 victory over British 20th seed Dan Evans.

Ninth seed Andrey Rublev survived a rollercoaster contest to battle past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-6(7) and advance to the fourth round, where he will meet Cameron Norrie.

Azarenka, a three-time finalist in New York, put on a ruthless performance to beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3, 6-0.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie moved into the fourth round of the US Open for the first time with a clinical 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 win over Danish youngster Holger Rune in two hours and 12 minutes.