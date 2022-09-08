Tennis: Sabalenka, Tiafoe advance to US Open semifinals

New York: In-form Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach her second straight U.S. Open semifinal on Wednesday.

The Belarusian underestimated her opponent in their two meetings last year, when Pliskova defeated her in the Wimbledon and Montreal semifinals, but she was in dominant form in New York as she fired down seven aces and never dropped serve.

"Always tough matches against Karolina," said Sabalenka. "The first set was really high level for me and (I) put a lot of pressure on her."

Nothing went right for 2016 finalist Pliskova during the first set as she racked up 15 unforced errors and five double faults in 28 minutes.

But the Czech's form improved considerably in the second set as she fended off the only break point she faced in the eighth game.

Sabalenka kept her cool in the tiebreak and raised her arms in triumph after sealing victory with a forehand winner on her second match point.

"In the second set, I knew she will kind of trying to come back and she will do better. I just tried to hold my serve and try to put her under pressure on her serve," she told reporters.

Aryna Sabalenkaa celebrates a winner setting up match point against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on day ten of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sabalenka said she completely remodelled her serve before arriving in New York, adding another member to her coaching staff in order to change "biomechanic stuff".

"Right now I'm not going for aces I'm just trying to put my serve on the big targets," she said.

"I'm ready for another fight and I think I just have to stay focused on myself."

Pliskova had appeared to be in good form after taking down twice Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round in New York, and told reporters she had little explanation for her struggles in the first set.

"I was not playing at all the way I was playing the last couple of matches, especially the last one with Azarenka," she said.

"She was playing super-aggressive, serving amazing today. I think I never play her in this kind of shape."

Sabalenka will play world number one Iga Swiatek for a place in Saturday's final.

Frances Tiafoe of the USA after beating Andrey Rublev on day ten of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tiafoe keeps alive American hopes by reaching U.S. Open semifinal

New York: With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, American Frances Tiafoe rose to the occasion on Wednesday by reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal with a 7-6(3) 7-6(0) 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open.



Not since Andy Roddick in 2003 has a U.S. man won the title at Flushing Meadows and the pressure was on for the 24-year-old to build on his stunning win over second seed Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.

He did not disappoint, launching 18 aces and 46 winners in a dominant performance, injecting new excitement among the home crowd after 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams bowed out following what is expected to be her final appearance in the third round.

"I felt way comfortable coming out today than when I was playing Rafa," Tiafoe said. "Today I felt really comfortable and it showed in my performance."

Rublev put up a fight for two sets but his game unravelled as Tiafoe stormed through the second set tiebreak, shouting out in anger and whacking his racket after an ace from the American flew past him.

"That's the best tiebreak I'll ever play," said Tiafoe.

The Russian bit down on a tennis ball and sat with his face buried in a towel after Tiafoe triumphed in a 16-shot rally to get the only break of the match in the seventh game of the third set.

Wearing a bracelet that read: "Why not me?" Tiafoe sealed it with an ace to become the first Black American man to reach a U.S. Open semifinal since Arthur Ashe 50 years ago, playing in the stadium named after the late former champion.

"I just love playing in front of a packed crowd. I feel like that's why you train hard. Show the world what you can do. Don't shy away from it. Go to it," he told reporters.

While American women have consistently thrived on the Grand Slam stage, most recently in 2020 when Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open, the men's field has been lacking with the golden years of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras long past.

Only one American woman remains in the women's singles draw, Jessica Pegula, after Roland-Garros runner-up Coco Gauff lost in the quarter-final.

"He wants to be a role model, and this is certainly the right thing and the right way," Tiafoe's coach, Wayne Ferreira, told reporters.

"I always tell him, If you want to be a role model, you have to win tennis matches. This is the key to him. If he can win this tournament, he can be an inspiration for a lot of kids."