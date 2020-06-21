7-seater Grand Compass in the works, could be a game changer for Jeep

Close on the heels of unveiling the new Compass, Jeep is working on a seven-seater vehicle for India and other markets. According to reports, the upcoming SUV to be based on the Compass will be called the Jeep Grand Compass. It is likely to be launched in Brazil in 2021 and later in India and other markets.

The seven-seater will follow the style cues from the Compass facelift. Built on a monocoque platform, the Grand Compass will be sold in the premium SUV segment. It will have Jeep's signature grille, day-time running lights, new headlights and a redesigned bumper.

The SUV will be bigger than the Compass and see changes in the rear too. The interior of the SUV too is expected to resemble the Compass facelift. However, expect more premium features in the upcoming SUV.

Jeep Grand Compass, Image has been Rendered by a Brazilian graphic designer, Kleber Silva.

The Grand Compass will share the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with the Compass. However, it is likely to be tuned to generate a higher, 200 bhp of peak power and will be mated to a six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmissions.

