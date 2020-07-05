Vintage car owners pay a heavy price for re-registration under new rule

Alappuzha: Vintage car owners are now caught between a rock and a hard place due to the change in the rule for calculating the fine for delay in re-registration of such vehicles.

With the penalty now being Rs 500 for every month’s delay in registration, the fine amount is turning out to be more than double the cost of the vehicle for many owners who had not completed the process for years.

Earlier, the owners were allowed to pay a one-time fine for vehicles that were not re-registered for a long time. The amount was a meagre Rs 2,000-3,000.

But, ever since the registration process was shifted to the ‘Vahan’ software, the penalty is calculated only on the basis of the delay in months for re-registration.

The new rule came into effect on December 28, 2016.

The penalty for two-wheelers is Rs 300 for every month’s delay and Rs 500 for four-wheelers.

The ‘Vahan’ site calculates the penalty from the date the fitness certificate was renewed last.

The penalty amount will be applicable even for vehicles that were not registered for years before the new rule came into effect.